DPD say man shot Good Samaritan who checked on him after crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are investigating a wild case of road rage.

It happened at 7 Mile and Strasburg on Detroit’s east side. Police say a tan GMC Yukon and a Black Ford Escape hit in the intersection, then a Chevy Colorado hit them. It was around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon when it happened. Worshipers at a church were just leaving after fellowship.

Pastor Alan Evans says, of course, people at the Open Door Church of God in Christ Church rushed to help.

“That is why the door is open. We are here to show love and caring,” said Pastor Evans.

One of the people who helped is a church security guard.

“He was actually going to his car with his grandmother, saw the accident, so he went over to help,” said Pastor Evans.

He made sure people in the Escape were okay and then went to check on people in another vehicle.

“I heard the pop, pop, pop, pop. At least about five or six shots. All I seen was all the church members running. There was kids. Church was literally letting out,” said a neighbor who spoke anonymously, not wanting to share her identity after witnessing such a violent scene.

Police say a man the church security guard helped in the Escape got out and started shooting.

Pastor Evans says he aimed at the vehicle that hit him, as the security guard checked on the people in that vehicle, hitting the guard. He fortunately is going to be okay and has been treated and released.

Pastor Evans says the guard is not discouraged, but inspired by what happened.

“He is a caring and loving person. And he if anything just recognizes that it is the protection of God that kept him from being hurt more seriously or even killed.”

At this point police are not saying whether the suspected shooter is in custody or not. They say they believe the know who he is.