DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 13-year-old boy who police were pursuing after he shot his Dad in Detroit before fleeing in the family vehicle was taken into custody in Ohio, a Detroit Police spokesperson tells us.

Watch our breaking news update from Brett Kast

Teen caught in Ohio after shooting Dad on Detroit's west side, fleeing home in family SUV

The Detroit Police Department was looking for the teenage boy, who they say shot his Dad twice in the back and fled the home with the family dog. The father is still alive and was taken to the hospital from the shooting

We're told that no one was injured in the arrest. Police say that the boy and a passenger in the car were taken into custody.

Hear more from Dietrich Lever, the Commander of DPD's 8th Precinct

Commander Dietrich Lever speaks after 13-year-old shot Dad in Detroit

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a home in the 18000 block of Bretton, on Detroit's west side.

Dietrich Lever, the Commander of the 8th Precinct, told media that the boy, 13, shot his father twice in the back after an "instance of discipline" from the father. Police say that the father was not killed in the shooting.

We're told that the teen took off in the family vehicle — a 2026 Rivian SUV with the license plate FAX8251 — and was last seen heading south on the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the boy took off with the family dog, a French Mastiff (Pictured below, photo from the family).

Family involved in incident

The investigation into the incident continues, as DPD is working with authorities in Ohio to facilitate the extradition to get the boy and the other passenger back to Michigan.

This is a developing story; 7 News Detroit has crews at the scene and we will update this story as we learn more.