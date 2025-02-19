DPD searching for driver after man killed in hit-and-run on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is searching for the driver who they say hit and killed a man with their car earlier this month on the city's west side.

It happened in the area of Evergreen Road and Schoolcraft Road on Sunday, Feb. 2 around 10 p.m.

Police say that a man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by the driver of an older model gray sedan and killed.

Police are searching for a gray sedan with front end damage after the crash. If you have any information about this incident, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.tv