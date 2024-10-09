DPD searching for homicide suspect after shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man who they say shot and killed another man on Detroit's east side earlier this week.

Investigators tell us that 38-year-old Dalerico Martin (pictured above) was driving in the area of Hoover and Greiner when he pulled up to another car and fired shots into it, killing a 32-year-old man just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.

Dalerico is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a green and white “Philly” letterman jacket, dark pants, and shoes.

If you recognize the man in the photo above, you are asked to call DPD's Homicide Division at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv