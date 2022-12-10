DPD searching for missing woman with mental illness last seen in April

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Carmelita Williams, 44, of Detroit, was last seen in April from her home in the 18300 block of Schoolcraft in Detroit.

Williams, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and five inches tall and weighs approximately 290 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is not currently known what Williams was wearing when she was last seen in April.

According to her mother, Williams suffers from schizophrenia.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Carmelita Williams, please contact DPD’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.