DPD seeks help locating teen missing since May 25

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are seeking help locating a 15-year-old girl who left home on May 25 and hasn't been seen since.

Ja'Toria Dickerson was last seen by her mother at their home in the 21400 block of Glenco St. She went missing around 9:30 p.m. She left her home without permission, her mother told police.

Ja'Toria was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

If you have information on the teen's whereabouts, contact Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.