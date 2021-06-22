DPD seeks person of interest in double homicide where infant found alive

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are continuing their investigation into the deaths of a 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman. The two were found shot to death inside a home in the 18000 block of Northlawn on Detroit's west side on Monday. An infant was also found inside the home but was unharmed.

Police are now looking for a person of interest in connection to the double homicide. Officers haven't released a name, but only a photo of the person of interest.

NEW: We are seeking this man as a person of interest in the double homicide yesterday in the 18000 block of Northlawn. If you have any information please call @detroitpolice Homicide at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SpeakUp. pic.twitter.com/ksDTT0EUaZ — Detroit P.D. News (@detroitpolice) June 22, 2021

If you have information on the man's whereabouts, you're encouraged to contact the Detroit Police Department's homicide unit at 313-596-2260, or leave an anonymous tip with Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.