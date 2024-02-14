DPD to hold press conference Wednesday about 13-year-old girl missing since January

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James White and Chief Labrit Jackson of the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s (DPSCD) Department of Public Safety will hold a 1:00 p.m. press conference Wednesday to provide an update regarding Na-Ziyah Harris, 13, who was last seen on January 9, 2024.

“Chief White received a briefing from the police authority of the Detroit Public Schools regarding the disappearance of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris, and the investigative steps that have been taken to date,” DPD said Wednesday.

Na-Ziyah Harris, 13, went missing from the area of Cornwall and 3 Mile Drive in Detroit on January 9 at approximately 2:50 p.m. after exiting a school bus.

Harris is a Black female who is approximately 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She has a medium complexion and was last seen with her hair braided into two puff balls.

She was last seen wearing wearing a light blue jean shirt, light blue jean pants/pink and a white Rug Rat coat with a fur collar and blue/white Nike gym shoes.

“Based on the circumstances, the Detroit Police Department has assumed the lead in this investigation. The department has committed resources toward locating Na’Ziyah. She was last seen in the area of Cornwall and 3 Mile Drive on January 9, 2024,” DPD said.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Na-Ziyah Harris, please contact DPD’s Major Crimes Division at 313-596-2260.

