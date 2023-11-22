Watch Now
DPD wants you to stay safe on the biggest bar night of the year

Posted at 9:26 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 09:27:19-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department wants to ensure everyone remains safe this holiday season. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, DPD says is one of the most popular nights of the year for local bars.

Even just one drink can cause impairment and put you and the public in danger.

"Thanksgiving Eve is usually the biggest bar night of the year. We want everyone to return home safely," DPD said in a post on X.

DPD offered the following tips to stay safe:

  • Never get behind the wheel & drive if you're buzzed or drunk
  • Use a rideshare service
  • Have a designated, sober driver
  • Be safe and responsible

