DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct is hosting a recruiting event.

The event is part of Interim Police Chief James E. White's hiring initiative for DPD.

Police say it's a community event where residents can interact with neighborhood police officer and command staff and enjoy board games and complimentary refreshments.

The event will be held on July 17 at Robert C. Valade Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.