DPD enforcing weekend curfew for minors after downtown shooting that started because of a thrown drink

DETROIT — Starting Saturday Detroit Police say they are enforcing a Friday through Sunday curfew for minors.

According to police the curfew starts at 10 p.m. for anyone age 15 or younger, and 11 p.m. for anyone 16 or 17.

The curfew ends at 6 a.m.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after 3 people were shot and one died in an overnight shooting Friday.

The shooting happened in an extremely busy part of downtown Detroit by Monroe and Randolph Street.

In the video above you can hear the screams of people running through downtown trying to get away from the gunfire.

Detroit Police Chief James White told 7 Action News the shooting started because, "Someone threw a drink on someone, he decided the best way to resolve that was to use a firearm which is absolutely outrageous."

According to White at Midnight officers were by Randolph and Monroe when they heard the sound of gunshots and ran towards them, into a crowd.

They saw the suspect with a handgun, the suspect then ran, trying to escape, into a parking structure.

Police followed and say in the structure the suspect jumped into a black mazda being driven by another suspect and then pointed his gun at the lead officer.

The lead officer fired a single shot at the armed suspect and hit him.

Later the wounded suspect was found at a local hospital and taken into a police custody.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for shooting three people overnight Friday and killing one.

"Police did an amazing job at stopping the threat and probably stopping what would have been a mass shooting and several other people being killed," said Chief White.

Cliff G Green is the owner of Hot Sam's on the corner of Monroe, we showed him the video of what happened outside his store and he said in their 18 years at that location, they've never seen a shooting.

"Detroit is in the midst of a resurgence so over the last year or two things have really began to boom downtown," said Green. "And it’s unfortunate when you have situations like that because it’s not good for business."

However Chief White says people shouldn't be afraid, they have many uniformed officers in the area and there will be undercover officers throughout downtown this summer.

"We want our customers to feel safe coming downtown, not to feel intimidated," said Green.

According to data from the New York Times the amount of shooting victims in Detroit specifically goes up by 75% when it's hot out.

Aware of the facts Chief White said guns won't be tolerated and if you do start violence, "we're gonna lock you up."

"We’ve got cameras everywhere downtown so if you’re smart enough to try to commit a crime downtown, we’re smart enough to catch you," said White.

"Don’t let one incident stop you coming from the city," said Green.