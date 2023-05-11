DPSCD announces dates for 'Come Home' student, alumni weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) has announced the dates for the 2nd Annual Graduates Hall of Fame Weekend, May 18 –20, 2023.

This year, the event was renamed to honor the late Tyrone E. Winfrey, Sr. who led efforts for the inaugural “Come Home” celebration in 2022.

WXYZ's Carolyn Clifford, who also serves as event co-chair, will host the event.

“Detroit Public Schools has a rich legacy that we are intentionally attempting to celebrate and connect it to our current and future students,” said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, DPSCD.

“And of course, we want to continue the legacy of the late Tyrone E. Winfrey, Sr. whose life’s work exemplifies servant leadership at the highest level considering the impact that he has had on Detroit and the school district.”

This year's honorees include the following:



Marilyn McCormick - Tony Award Winner

Jessica Caremoore - Author/Musician/Poet

Daryl Woods, Jr. - Founder and CEO of Fighting the Good Fight

During the “Come Home” weekend, current DPS and DPSCD students, families and alumni will participate in events and activities to benefit the district's Office of Fine and Performing Arts.

The Alumni Hall of Fame Gala, a Grammy’s style, black-tie event will culminate the weekend of events. It will be held at Huntington Place on May 20 at 6:00 p.m.

“DPS, and now DPSCD, have graduated a multitude of students, including myself and my children – that have become local, statewide, regional, national and global leaders,” said Board Chair Angelique Peterson Mayberry.

“The Come Home Alumni event will be an unprecedented opportunity to salute our alumni who have attained success and to also showcase what the District is doing to support our current DPSCD students and future leaders of tomorrow.”

Below is a full list of “Come Home” weekend events:



An Evening of Fine Arts at the Fox Theatre (May 18 from 7-9 p.m.) see link for additional sponsors and release (Free but RSVP through Eventbrite is encouraged)

Alumni School Visits (May 19 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Free event

Alumni “Meet & Greet” Reception at the Motown Museum (May 19) tickets can be purchased at detroitk12.org/alumnigala.

The Come Home Alumni Hall of Fame Gala (May 20) tickets can be purchased at detroitk12.org/alumnigala

To learn more about DPSCD's “Come Home” weekend or to purchase tickets to the Alumni Hall of Fame Gala, please visit detroitk12.org/alumnigala.

