DPSCD set to invest $34 million into upgrades for athletic fields, swimming pools at 11 schools

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) is set to invest $34 million to upgrade athletic fields and swimming pools at 11 schools, the district announced on Tuesday morning.

The investment includes converting grass fields to turf fields, installing asphalt tracks, replacing stadium bleachers and adding pools for training and swim competitions.

The district also plans to develop a common athletic complex, set to be housed at the former Cooley High School site. The district said that will be the first phase of investment, which will include a new stadium and track, a locker room, a weight room and multiple outdoor fields for football, track, soccer and lacrosse.

The investment was approved by DPSCD's school board in December 2024. This is part of the district's $700 million Facilities Master Plan, a 20-year plan that started in 2019.

Dr. Nikolai Vitti, the district's superintendent, provided the following statement on the funding:

“These investments reflect our commitment to fairness, excellence, and our unwavering belief in what our students deserve. Our $34 million investment in modernized athletic fields and swimming pools is in addition to our larger $700 million Facility Master Plan. This plan reflects our continuing commitment to offer 21st Century facilities for every child despite lacking the funding to provide it immediately. I am grateful to our School Board for approving the budget that allows this work to move forward. Our students deserve the same quality facilities and opportunities as their peers in surrounding communities, and we are moving closer to that promise by providing resources that support the whole child."

Here is the timeline for these projects, in chronological order, (budgets are rounded up to hundred thousands digit):

Schools getting pool upgrades



J.L White (Inspection completed and pools in place, $5,000)

Central High School (Set to be complete in June 2027, $500,000 budget)

Henry Ford High School (June 2027, $2.1 million budget)

Northwestern High School (June 2027, $625,000)

Southeastern High School (June 2027, $300,000)

Burton Elementary School (repairing drainage issues, June 2027, $350,000)

Marcus Garvey Elementary-Middle School (electrical and mechanical repair, June 2027, $350,000)

Schools getting field upgrades

