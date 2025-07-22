Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Dr. Jane Goodall coming to Fisher Theatre this fall; here's how you can get tickets

Jane Goodall feels sorry for Ohio zoo director
Copyright Associated Press
Francois Mori
<p>In this Dec. 7, 2015, file photo, primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall delivers her speech during The Equator Prize Award ceremony at Theatre Mogador, in Paris. In an e-mail dated May 29, 2016, and released by the Jane Goodall Institute, Goodall tells the director of the Cincinnati Zoo that she feels sorry for him following the May 28 shooting of a gorilla in an effort to protect a small child. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)</p>
Jane Goodall feels sorry for Ohio zoo director
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tickets go on sale this week for Dr. Jane Goodall, who will be speaking at the Fisher Theatre in September.

The founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace will be in Detroit on Monday, September 8, as 'An Evening with Jane Goodall' starts at 7:30 p.m.

A world-renowed ethologist and conservationaist, Goodall's studies on wild chimpanzee communities in the 1960s helped us better understand our relationship with the rest of the Animal Kingdom.

Tickets for that September show go on sale this Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at this link, and if you're interested in 10 tickets or more, send an email to broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com. Tickets start at $56, a rate that includes parking.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!