Dr. Jill Biden speaks at Oakland Community College's Royal Oak Campus

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Oakland Community College’s Royal Oak Campus as they closed out their 5-state “Return to School Road Trip.”

They promoted what they call a plan to “transform our nation’s education system.”

“Universal preschool. Two years of free community college. Ending inequities and supporting students from start to finish. That’s Joe’s vision,” said Dr. Biden.

These are all things proposed in President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. There are two bills in the plan. One is a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The other is an up to $3.5 trillion bill that includes items such as the education plan, medical leave for working men and women, and the continued expansion of the child tax credit.

Dr. Jill Biden didn’t just speak about the importance of community college at Oakland Community College’s Royal Oak Campus as First Lady. She spoke as a community college professor. She teaches at Northern Virginia Community College.

“This all strengthens neighborhoods, cities, and state economies. What starts in one classroom is eventually felt by every single American,” said Dr. Biden.

Critics, both Republicans and some Democrats say the Build Back Better Plan is too expensive. Dr. Jill Biden did not take questions from journalists, but local leaders there to support her did.

“The only way to ensure prosperity for everyone is to have access to free preschool and community college for everyone,” said Dave Woodward, Chairman of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners.

“Of course it is possible. Good education is the fundamental cornerstone to a productive economy, health society, and a strong democracy. And we can do it,” said Mike Fournier, Royal Oak Mayor.

“Pay for it by letting the wealthiest people who benefit the most from our amazing society pay their fair share,” said Rep. Andy Levin (D-9th District).