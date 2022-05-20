Dr. Nandi breaks down what you need to know about rare monkeypox virus

(WXYZ) — One case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Massachusetts. And six other possible cases are being monitored in the US.

The six people being monitored for monkeypox were all passengers on a flight from Nigeria to the United Kingdom. And the reason why they’re being closely watched is because an infected traveler who had developed symptoms was also on the plane. So far, all six people are healthy with no symptoms. And, they’re considered to be at low risk of infection because they did not sit directly beside or had direct contact with the infected person. As for the man from Massachusetts, he’s been hospitalized but reported to be in good condition. His case of monkeypox was confirmed after a trip to Canada. Besides those cases, New York City's health department has said that it’s investigating a possible case of monkeypox as well. But few details have been released.

Monkeypox does not occur naturally in the US. Cases typically are linked to international travel or importing animals from areas where the disease is more common like West Africa or Central Africa. Humans can get monkeypox from animals via scratches, bites, or preparing meat from wild game. And human-to-human transmission can happen via large respiratory droplets, lesions on the skin, contaminated linens and bedding, or direct contact with bodily fluids. Having said all that, the cause is still under investigation.

As for how dangerous the virus is, the case-fatality rate is believed to around 3 to 6 percent. It causes flu-like symptoms like fever, chills, muscle aches, and headaches. Then a rash and lesions develop on the face and other parts of the body. Right now, there are no proven treatments for the monkeypox virus infection. There is a vaccine – the smallpox vaccine – that can prevent monkeypox. And health officials are discussing whether healthcare workers who are treating monkeypox patients should be offered it.

But I don’t want people to panic over this virus. The last time we had a monkeypox outbreak here in the US was back in 2003 – when 47 cases were identified. So this is not something that is going to sweep through our communities as COVID has. Overall, the risk of getting monkeypox is very low, but people should still be aware of the symptoms and talk to a physician if there are any concerns.

