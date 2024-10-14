Dr. Nandi explains tibia and fibula fractures, and Aidan Hutchinson's possible recovery timeline

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson is recovering after successful surgery to repair his fractured tibia and fibula. The team reported that the procedure took place Sunday night at a Dallas-area hospital in Texas.

Our Chief Health Editor, Dr. Partha Nandi, breaks down how serious this injury is and how long recovery could take:

The good news is that edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is expected to make a full recovery and should return to Detroit sometime this week. It’s really unfortunate that he suffered this serious leg injury, especially after such an outstanding 2024 season.

Now, what are tibia and fibula fractures? Well, the tibia is the large shin bone that connects the knee to the ankle. And the fibula, or calf bone, is the smaller bone next to it. So Hutchinson broke two bones in his lower left leg.

As for how serious this injury is, it depends on the type of fracture and the extent of damage. According to ESPN, a rod was placed in the 24-year-old defensive lineman’s leg, which suggests he had internal fixation surgery. This means the surgeon inserted metal into the bone to hold it together, with a rod running top to bottom through the center. Since the tibia is the main bone that supports your body when you stand and walk, he’ll need to take it easy while his bones fully heal.

Many things can affect how long it takes for the body to heal. The recovery timeline really depends on the severity of the fracture, how well the body responds to treatment, and whether there are any complications, which generally tend to be rare.

Hutchinson will likely need to keep his leg immobile for several weeks. However, after surgery and rehab, the bones could heal in about 3 to 6 months. Rehab is super important for his recovery, as it’ll help him get his strength and mobility back. But full recovery could take longer.

As for his future on the field, the Detroit Lions have said that there is “no timeline for his return to play at this time.” It’s quite likely that he’ll need to miss the rest of this season. I expect that with proper rehab and support, he’ll be back for next season. But it all depends on how his recovery goes. I wish Aidan a smooth healing journey and can't wait to see him back on the field.