Drama of McCarthy's election may open House to more cameras

NEW YORK (AP) — Since the drama of Kevin McCarthy's election as House speaker, there's been some movement toward opening the chamber to more public view.

His office has signaled a willingness to broaden access for television cameras, although how much is still being debated.

It was an odd quirk that allowed the public to see on television what was happening that night in January when McCarthy was elected speaker, including the moment when one congressman had to be held back from attacking a colleague.

Some in Congress and C-SPAN are asking that the House floor be more fully open to cameras in the interest of transparency.

McCarthy, as House speaker, has the final word.