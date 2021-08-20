‘Dreams Come True on Woodward’ gives kids and adults with disabilities special cruise experience

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — The 9th ‘Dreams Come True on Woodward’ took place today in Bloomfield township giving local kids and adults living with disabilities a rare opportunity to get out of their wheelchairs and into the front seat of a convertible to cruise on Woodward Avenue.

Organized by the D-Man foundation, the 1-day event also features live music, free food, and drives to bring the community together.

For D-Man Foundation’s Chairman and founder, Ziad Kasaab "the initiative is incredibly rewarding" as it also honors his brother, Danny Kasaab, who was left paralyzed from the neck down after being hit by a car at the age of 7.

Ziad says every Sunday, he would take Danny out for a drive around the city, and seeing how happy it would make him is what drove the concept.

After his brother passed away in 2007, Ziad launched Danny’s Miracle Angel Network Foundation, a Metro Detroit non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of those with disabilities.