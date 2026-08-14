'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' enforcement begins Friday in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Many metro Detroit residents will be breaking out their classic cars for the Woodward Dream Cruise this weekend, but that's not the only driving centered activity that will be starting up.

Enforcement is set to begin across the state for the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, as it gets close to one of the deadliest times of the year for crashes and fatalities.

That time being in the late period of summer and Labor Day holiday. According to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Criminal Justice Information Center, 46 driver fatalities occurred during Labor Day weekend from 2021 to 2025, with 39.1% of the drivers that were killed being alcohol and/or drug-impaired.

“Choosing to drive after consuming alcohol or drugs puts you, your passengers and everyone around you at serious risk,” said Alicia Sledge, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).

Just looking at the 1,002 fatal crashes recorded in Michigan last year, 443 of them involved either alcohol or drug use.

Even still, those numbers are an improvement from 2024, with alcohol-involved fatalities decreasing by 14% and and drug-involved ones decreasing by 23%.

“The drop in the number of fatalities shows that outreach and enforcement efforts under the SAFER (Statewide Action to Reduce Fatalities Encountered on our Roadways) by 2030 initiative are having a positive impact,” said Sledge.

The enforcement will be running through Sept. 7, and anyone looking for more information can visit the OHSP impaired-driving webpage here.