'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over': MSP to increase patrols through New Year's

(WXMI) — State troopers announced they will step up enforcement of impaired driving laws over the holiday season.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says patrol numbers will increase starting Friday, Dec. 15, running through New Year’s Day.

“Driving impaired is deadly and illegal. Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking or using drugs endangers you, your passengers and everyone else on the road,” says Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning Director Katie Bower. “The aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving.”

We’re told alcohol was involved in 9,331 Michigan crashes throughout 2022. More than 300 people in those crashes died.

MSP adds 66 people died in car crashes during Christmas and New Year’s Day between 2018 and 2022. They say 17 of those deaths occurred when alcohol was involved.

Those who plan on drinking over the holidays are strongly advised to designate sober drivers to get home.

