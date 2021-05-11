Drive-thru dinosaur safari coming to Suburban Collection Showplace

(WXYZ) — Go back to prehistoric times at the drive-thru Dino Safari, which is coming to the Suburban Collection Showplace from May 28-June 13.

The drive-thru features more than 40 giant, moving dinosaurs including the Triceratops, T-rex, Microraptor, Parasaurolophus and more.

During the journey, you'll learn about dinosaurs evolving over time, how paleontologists learned about their history and much more.

"Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life! So, buckle up for the adventure of a lifetime in this completely COVID-safe experience," they said.

Sellouts are expected in Detroit and advanced purchase is recommended. Tickets start at $49.95 per vehicle and are available at DinoSafari.com.

