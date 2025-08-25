Driver arrested after police say he tried to run over pedestrian in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Police are investigating what they're calling an attempted homicide after a man was struck while crossing Michigan Avenue.

Dearborn police investigating attempted homicide from Saturday night

Investigators said the victim was on foot Saturday night when a dark-colored SUV crossed into the oncoming lanes, sped up, and hit him. Officers do not believe this was an accident; they think this was intentional.

According to a statement from Dearborn Police, the driver abandoned the SUV, then later called dispatch and identified himself. He's a 38-year-old man who lives in Dearborn and was taken into custody at his home without incident.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud also wrote that accountability is not optional. He's ordered a review of the victim's past interactions with the Police Department.