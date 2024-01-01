Driver arrested, narcotics and $5K in cash seized during MSP traffic stop

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a driver was arrested and that they seized narcotics, $5K in cash, and a gun in the suspect's vehicle during a New Year's Eve operation.

Police say the traffic stop was made on I-696 in Roseville on December 31 because the driver allegedly wasn't wearing his seat belt. That's when police say they discovered he had no license and that there were arrest warrants. The suspect, a 24-year-old from Warren, was taken into custody.

The driver reportedly did not have a CPL and was a convicted felon on active probation.

After searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded 9mm pistol, 22g of methamphetamine, 15g of cocaine, 32oz of promethazine, 800g of psilocybin, 176 varying analogue pills, and $5,000 in cash.

“We are extremely proud of the work troopers and sergeants are doing to keep our community safe.” F/Lt Mike Shaw in a statement. “This is why these patrols are so important, not only reducing crashes, but also locating suspects looking to harm our community.”