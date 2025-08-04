Driver charged after allegedly killing 2 passengers, crashing car into Detroit furniture store

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman has been charged after prosecutors say she crashed a car into a Detroit furniture store, killing two of the car's passengers.

Police were called to the scene of the reported accident at Nationalwide Furniture Warehouse, near Gratiot Avenue and French Road.

Authorities say two of the passengers were killed in the crash: 39-year-old Catone Scott of Detroit was pronounced dead at the scene, while 39-year-old Jashaunda Scott of Warren later died at the hopsital.

Investigators say that the driver, 29-year-old Micah Simone Abby-Willis, was intoxicated and heading north on Gratiot, losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the building.

Abby-Willis was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Murder, Operating While Intoxicated causing death, Reckless Driving causing death, and Driving with a license suspended, revoked, or denied causing death.

She was arraigned over the weekend and given a $200,000 cash/surety bond, along with a GPS tether. An alcohol tether was added in today's re-determination hearing.

Abby-Willis is due in court two more times later this month. If convicted, she faces life in prison.