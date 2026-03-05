Driver dead after crash on I-275 at 8 Mile in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver has died after getting into a car crash on southbound I-275 at 8 Mile in Livonia, the police department tells us.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed the freeway at this location, with the crash happening just after 3:30 a.m.

Footage from the crash

Freeway closed at southbound I-275 at 8 Mile due to crash involving semi

Authorities tell us that the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling too fast for the slippery road conditions when he spun out and lost control in front of a semi-truck.

We're told that the Camaro driver, a 21-year-old Plymouth man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-truck driver is cooperating with police, who tell us that there were no signs of alcohol or drug use.

The freeway has been closed in this area since just before 4:30 a.m. this morning; it's expected to completely reopen later this morning, with 2 lanes recently reopened.