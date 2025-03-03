Watch Now
News

Actions

Driver dies after crashing into construction sign in Warren, per MSP

Michigan State Police
Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police
Posted

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver died earlier this weekend after crashing into a construction zone sign in Warren on I-696, according to the Michigan State Police.

It happened early Sunday morning, around 5:25 a.m. on westbound I-696 east of Dequindre Road.

Investigators say the driver, a 51-year-old Sterling Heights man, was pronounced dead at the scene after driving a Kia Sportage on the left shoulder, striking a construction zone sign and hitting the left freeway wall before crossing all lanes of traffic and hitting the right wall.

“Currently, troopers are waiting on medical examiners reports to determine if the driver was impaired or a medical emergency occurred," said F/Lt Mike Shaw in a statement posted to social media on the incident. "The Kia was the only vehicle involved in the crash.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!