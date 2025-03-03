Driver dies after crashing into construction sign in Warren, per MSP

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver died earlier this weekend after crashing into a construction zone sign in Warren on I-696, according to the Michigan State Police.

It happened early Sunday morning, around 5:25 a.m. on westbound I-696 east of Dequindre Road.

Investigators say the driver, a 51-year-old Sterling Heights man, was pronounced dead at the scene after driving a Kia Sportage on the left shoulder, striking a construction zone sign and hitting the left freeway wall before crossing all lanes of traffic and hitting the right wall.

“Currently, troopers are waiting on medical examiners reports to determine if the driver was impaired or a medical emergency occurred," said F/Lt Mike Shaw in a statement posted to social media on the incident. "The Kia was the only vehicle involved in the crash.”