Driver dies after rear-ending car on eastbound I-94 in Roseville

(WXYZ) — A driver has died after a crash occurred on eastbound I-94 in Roseville Monday morning.

Police say a non at-fault driver was going eastbound on I-94 in the center lane when they were rear-ended by another at-fault vehicle, pushing both vehicles into the median.

The at-fault vehicle rolled many times and the driver was ejected. Police say the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the other driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police continue to investigate.