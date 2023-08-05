Driver hits person and porch in Detroit neighborhood, isn't arrested

DETROIT — You can still see the tire marks along multiple yards on Burt Road in Detroit where Juan Windham says a driver drove Friday afternoon before ultimately ramming into his front porch.

"He tore my light pole down, my porch, a couple chairs, my lamp," said Windham who was a Detroit police officer for 26 years.

He showed us the damage and the traffic report which states that the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. Friday and that Windham's porch isn't the only thing that was hit.

According to the report, the driver also hit Darris Donelson who was walking on the sidewalk to the corner gas station.

We met with Donelson on his front porch. He told us, "All I hear is skirrrrrt! So I turn around and look and it’s a car coming."

You can see the painful injuries on Donelson's leg where the car hit him and on his hands and face from when he fell.

He told us that the driver never even acknowledged him or apologized, "To this day he hasn’t talked to me."

Neighbors who saw the incident like Tiaerra Crawford tell us they are furious because the driver was never arrested; "I saw the man jump out of the car after he hit the house and he ran, he ran that way and then he ran around the corner."

"If you want to just hit somebody and get away with it, that’s actually called a hit and run," said Donelson.

Windham told us he learned that the driver didn't have a license; "They could have locked him up for not having a license, that’s an arrest-able offense. They could have arrested him for hitting a guy and then jumping out the car, that’s leaving the scene of an injury accident."

We reached out to Detroit Police who told us, "“This matter is under investigation by the Commanding Officer of the Eighth Precinct.”

Donelson said he never planned to press charges he just wants an apology.

Windham has no idea how he's going to pay for his damaged home.

If you'd like to reach out to him you can do so at magicjuan1201@yahoo.com.