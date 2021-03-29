Driver loses control on I-94 exit ramp, vehicle rolls over several times

(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after a traffic crash on the Chalmers exit ramp from I-94 Monday morning.

Police say troopers were dispatched the Eastlawn and I-94 service drive for a crash. The driver was on the Chalmers ramp and lost control, police say.

The vehicle rolled over several times and the driver was ejected. Police say the driver and occupant suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The eastbound I-94 exit ramp to Chalmers was closed temporarily for the investigation.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash and it is currently not known if drugs or alcohol were factors. The driver was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.