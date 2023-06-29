Driver with .374% blood alcohol level cited by Troy police following crash

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Troy police say a man who was involved in a vehicle crash tested at more than double Michigan's super drunk level when given a breath test.

Officers were dispatched to the ate of Maple Road and Livernois at around 11:36 p.m. on June 23rd to respond to a crash. They found a 2010 Ford Fusion with heavy crash damage that had apparently, according to police, rear-ended another vehicle.

Officers say the driver, a 36-year-old man from Utica, said he was texting which caused the crash. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed his speech was slurred and he had a strong odor of alcohol. They administered several sobriety evaluations, which the man "performed poorly." After being evaluated and medically cleared from the crash, the man was given a breath test which police say resulted in a .374% reading.

He was then arrested and taken to the Troy police lockup. A search of the vehicle found 2 open 100mL bottles of Fireball in the center console.

Once at the Troy lockup, the man was read his rights and agreed to two other breath tests, which police say resulted in two more .37% readings.

The man was issued a citation for Operating While Intoxicated and Transport Open Intoxicants in a Vehicle. He was released to Troy Beaumont for medical evaluation due to his high blood alcohol level.