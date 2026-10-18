STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — At 86, Walt Roberts still loves getting behind the wheel. But it's what other drivers are doing that has him speaking out.

Tailgating has become a major frustration for many Michigan drivers, and Roberts wants the public to pay attention.

"It's just kind of relaxing, but a lot of people don't look at it relaxing; they think they got to be in a hurry to get some place," Roberts said.

Roberts emailed me to share his concerns about tailgating. He also brought the issue to Facebook, posting on the Macomb County Michigan Resident's Group. The post generated nearly 100 comments from other frustrated drivers.

"No matter where you're driving, no matter what time, what road you are on, somebody is tailgating and it just seems like, it gets to a point that you think that the people don't even realize that they are tailgating," Roberts said. "So many people responded about the different situations they had."

Watch Ali Hoxie's video report below:

Metro Detroit drivers are fed up with tailgating as state police warn it leads to road rage, costly fines

Finding others in Sterling Heights who share Roberts' concerns was not difficult. Ashley Bodell said she has noticed other drivers tailgating.

"Oh, absolutely. Yeah, it's pretty bad. Hall Road is probably the worst," Bodell said.

George Warmuskerkem said he has seen it too.

"They just ride right against you. If you had to stop fast, I don't know what would happen," Warmuskerkem said.

I took these concerns to Michigan State Police. Lt. Ty Howard said the behavior is all too common.

"We see it far too often — someone is in the fast lane or someone is traveling 70 miles an hour and they ride right up behind someone and try to force them out of the way," Howard said.

Howard said the problem with tailgating is that it often leads to road rage. State troopers keep an eye out for it and write tickets. A citation for following too close means two points on a driver's license and fines ranging from $115 to $195, depending on the area.

Howard recommends drivers use the three-second rule to maintain a safe following distance.

"What we recommend is going to be a three second following distance, and the way you can get that time it to pick out a stationary target on the road, maybe a sign or a overhead sign, and count three seconds to that sign. If you get to three seconds before you get to that sign, your too close," Howard said.

As annoying as it can be to find someone riding your tail, the advice is clear: don't engage. Warmuskerkem said he tries to stay calm.

"I just try to stay cool and hope they change lanes or something," Warmuskerkem said. "If it's too much, I'll change lanes."

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