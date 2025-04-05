Drone flown into Comerica Park during Detroit Tigers home opener, 1 in custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A person was taken into custody after a drone was flown into Comerica Park during the Detroit Tigers’ home opener on Friday.

Detroit police said the drown was flown into the stadium around 1:43 p.m. as the game against the Chicago White Sox was happening.

The drown came from the top floor of a parking structure near Brush Street and Adams Avenue, police said.

Officers identified and took the drone operator into custody quickly, according to police.

The FBI and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

In September 2024, a drone was flown into Comerica Park during a Green Day concert. The concert paused and the band was rushed off stage mid-performance.

Additional details about Friday's incident were not immediately available.

