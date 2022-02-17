Drone video captures devastating fire at Oakland Hills Country Club

(WXYZ) — Drone video captured the devastating fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township on Thursday.

Watch it below:

We're told the fire started around 10 a.m. Thursday morning and the roof of the club house collapsed around 11 a.m.

There are multiple fire departments on the scene, including Farmington Hills, Rochester Hills, Southfield, Madison Heights, Waterford, Bloomfield Township and Franklin.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured. An employee we spoke with said they heard from management that all employees were able to get out safely.

