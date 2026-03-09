Drone video shows devastation in Branch County after SW Michigan tornadoes

(WXYZ) — Cleanup efforts continue for residents in southwest Michigan after multiple tornadoes ripped through the area on Friday, killing four and injuring at least 12.

The National Weather Service reported that four tornadoes hit across lower Michigan, ranging from EF-0 to EF-3:



Edwardsburg, MI (Cass County, MI): EF-1 [Max Wind 95 mph]

Three Rivers, MI (St. Joseph County, MI): EF2 [Max Wind 130 mph]

Union City, MI (Branch County, MI): EF3 [Max Wind 160 mph]

The storms struck Edwardsburg around 3 p.m., followed by Three Rivers around 3:45 p.m., before smashing through Union City nearly an hour later.

Union City was one of the hardest hit areas. Drone video from Tuttle and Blossom in Branch County shows trees shredded and homes ripped apart.

Drone video shows devastation of southwest Michigan tornadoes

In the Union Lake area, three people were killed and 12 injured after a tornado hit, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. About 50 miles southwest, Cass County officials reported one death and several injuries after a tornado touched down. Injuries were also reported in St. Joseph County.

On Saturday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office identified one of the victims as 12-year-old Silas Anderson from the Edwardsburg area. In a statement, the sheriff said Anderson was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Union City Community Schools converted its high school into a refuge center for those impacted by the storms. Jamie Thomas, the Union City Middle School principal and a member of the village crisis team, described the challenge of coordinating the response.

"Tad overwhelming because we just don't know what to do with everything right now, other than to feed people and the people that are working and trying to dig out and see, okay, what are our next steps?" Thomas said.

Thomas said the community response from near and far has been remarkable, and that the refuge center will remain open as long as it is needed.

"Planning day by day, so it's here as long as we need it to be here," Thomas said.

The high school refuge center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for anyone impacted by the storms. Food, clothing, and shelter assistance are available. Those who wish to make a donation are asked to contact the high school directly.

The Red Cross is also helping residents in the area impacted by the devastating storms. A shelter has been set up at Riverside Church at 207 E. Michigan Avenue in Three Rivers, where workers are giving out hot meals. The Red Cross said volunteers are also giving out cleanup kits to people in Cass County.

Anyone who needs help can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for help and information.

Branch County United Way has also created the Union City Tornado Relief Fund to help those impacted.

https://branchcountyuw.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=5

https://branchcountyuw.org/