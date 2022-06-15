DRONE VIDEO: The aftermath of the fire at Detroit's Woodward Bar & Grill

(WXYZ) — We're getting a drone's eye view of the aftermath of a 3-alarm fire at Woodward Bar & Grill on Woodward Avenue and Baltimore in Detroit's New Center.

Mike Duffy takes us to the scene of the Woodward Bar & Grill fire in Detroit

The Detroit Fire Department kept the fire from spreading to critical buildings, homes and businesses connected on both sides on Tuesday. No injuries were reported, but the building has extensive damage.

"Seeing this means a great sense of loss," said Dominic BluTick, a host and promoter of Friday Night Heat at the Woodward.

Dominic BluTick talks about his connection to Woodward Bar & Grill in Detroit

Woodward Bar & Grill is one of the oldest LGBTQ+ bars in the area.

"It means that we now have to find a new place that's safe for us to congregate, to be ourselves, to support each other," said BluTick.

Firefighters battle blaze at Woodward Bar & Grill in Detroit, people evacuated

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.