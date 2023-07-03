'Drowning is quick, quiet.’ Nonprofit shares these safety tips to help prevent child drownings

(WXYZ) — The National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) has partnered with Detroit-based advertising agency Doner to raise awareness around childhood drowning this summer. The 30 second PSA created by Doner, shows how silent child drowning can be.

"Child drowning is a preventable problem, yet an increasing one. And education needs to be done around drowning prevention because so often it happens while parents are close and unaware. Our mission with this PSA is to reach millions of parents with the hope of saving lives this summer,” said Colin Jeffery, CCO of Doner in a press release.

According to the NDPA, 88 percent of child drownings occur with at least one adult present and 50 percent of children drown within 25 yards of a parent or another adult.

“Drowning does not occur the way we are used to seeing it on television or in the movies with a lot of noise and splashing. With most children unable to call out for help, the fact is, drowning is quick, quiet, and often happens when adults are present. Statistics also show that 23% of child drownings occur during a family pool gathering,” said NPDA executive director Adam Katchmarchi, Ph.D, in a press release.

The NDPA recommends the following safety tips to help steer clear of drowning this summer:

Have a designated, active water watcher at all times

Adult water watchers need to provide close, constant, and capable supervision.

Water watchers need to stay focused and never be distracted by a cell phone, conversations, or other diversion.

Water watchers cannot be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Water watchers should rotate every 15 minutes.

Identify weak and non-swimmers and always practice touch supervision by being able to reach out and touch non-swimmers at all times

Swim near a lifeguard whenever possible. With an adult water watcher designated even if lifeguards are present.

Enroll your child in high-quality swim lessons as early as their first birthday. But keep in mind, even good swimmers can drown.

Do not overly rely on one layer of protection as layers can break down and are designed to be used in combination with one another to reduce risk.

Learn CPR with rescue breaths and what to do in an emergency.

The NDPA recommends adopting these tips and practicing the Five Layers of Protection. These tips can help a child prevent drowning and places the power in parents hands.

"While the majority of drownings are accidental, the good news is drownings can be prevented if parents and caregivers learn how to recognize drownings during both swim and non-swim times and familiarize themselves with and put into the practice the five layers of protection,” said Katchmarchi.