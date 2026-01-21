Drugs, guns & cash seized after raids at two Detroit locations connected to gangs

Detroit police said three people were arrested and drugs, guns and cash were recovered following a narcotics operation at two different locations.

According to Detroit police, last Friday, officers from three units conducted the operation in the 17000 block of Hull and 18000 block of Cardoni, two locations that police said are run by a gang.

Here's what was seized by police:



27,629 grams of marijuana

101 Xanax pills

350 oxycodone pills

22 bottles of promethazine

One mason jar with marijuana wax

$14,825 in cash

One handgun

One SKS-style rifle

Police said the total street value for the drugs is more than $172,000.

Detroit police