DSO begins neighborhood concert series

(WXYZ) -

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra kicks off its William Davidson Neighborhood Concert Series Thursday, with the first of seven performances around metro Detroit.

The concert is at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, on Bell Road near 11 Mile in Southfield at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students.

The DSO will be performing selections from Beethoven and Mozart.

Other neighborhood performances will be in Clinton Township, Beverly Hills, West Bloomfield, Plymouth, Bloomfield and Grosse Pointe.

For tickets, visit the DSO website.