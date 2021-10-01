DSO drive aims to collect more than 2K instruments for Detroit students

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is on a mission to collect 2,500 used instruments for Detroit students during the month of October.

The DSO says they are partnering with community groups and local businesses from around the state to launch the instrument drive to benefit its Detroit Harmony program, which aims to put an instrument in the hands of every K-12 student in the city of Detroit who wants to learn how to play.

The drive is running October 1 through October 31. They have also teamed up with the Michigan State University Spartan Marching Band and the University of Michigan’s Michigan Marching Band to hold an instrument collection during the rivalry football game on Oct. 30 at Spartan Stadium.

“Getting 2,500 instruments into the hands of Detroit students and enrolling them in a music program and lessons will be transformative for these kids,” said Damien Crutcher, Managing Director of Detroit Harmony, in a press release. “I’m looking forward to the day when all students in Detroit feel what it’s like to play that first note on an instrument, and as an alumnus of both MSU and U of M, I’m particularly excited to have the Spartan Marching Band and the Michigan Marching Band collaborating with us to collect instruments.”

Instrument drop-off locations:

Michigan State University vs. University of Michigan Football Game Donation EventOctober 30, 2021

Spartan Stadium325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI 48824

The Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center3711 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Detroit Community Concert BandThe Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center3711 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

----

A & G Central Music Madison Heights323 E 11 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071

A & G Central Music Macomb51170 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, MI 48042

Clarkston Community BandSashabaw Middle SchoolPine Knob Ln, Village of Clarkston, MI 48346

Cliff Bell’s2030 Park Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

Detroit Wayne Music Studio21301 Gratiot Ave, Eastpointe, MI 48021

Farmington Community Band32900 W 13 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Marshall Music Co. Lansing3240 E Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48912

Marshall Music Co. Troy4052 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085

Marshall Music Co. Traverse City1197 W South Airport Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686

Marshall Music Co. Kalamazoo951 Mall Dr, Portage, MI 49024

Marshall Music Co. Allen Park6500 Allen Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101

Marshall Music Co. West Bloomfield7470 Haggerty Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322

McCourt’s Music Berkley3063 W 12 Mile Rd, Berkley, MI 48072

McCourt’s Music Waterford3040 Sashabaw Rd, Waterford, MI 48329

Meridian Winds2807 Jolly Rd Ste 300, Okemos, MI 48864

Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association3899 Okemos Rd Ste B1, Okemos, MI 48864

Rochester Community Concert BandSt. Paul's United Methodist Church620 Romeo Rd, Rochester, MI 48307

North Oakland Concert BandLake Orion High School495 E Scripps Rd, Orion Charter Township, MI 48360

PNC Bank 10 Mile / Meadowbrook41325 W 10 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48375

PNC Bank Detroit Medical Center4111 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

PNC Bank Walton / Old Perch2015 Walton Blvd, Rochester Hills, MI 48309

PNC Bank Hayes / Hall45125 Hayes Rd, Shelby Twp, MI 48315

PNC Bank Ecorse / Monroe22111 Ecorse Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

PNC Bank Ann Arbor Downtown101 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

