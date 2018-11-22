DTE: 10K homes in northwest Detroit without power before Thanksgiving

DETROIT(WXYZ) - According to DTE Energy, there are currently 10,000 homes in northwest Detroit without power the day before Thanksgiving.

The company says they're aware of the outages, which are currently under investigation. No cause has been determined for the outages, and a restoration time is not available.

A DTE spokeswoman says the boundaries of the outage are Plymouth Road to the south, Outer Drive to the north, M-10 the Lodge Freeway to the east and M-39 the Southfield Freeway to the west.

View the DTE outage map here for periodic updates.

Stay with 7 Action News for updates.