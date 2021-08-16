DTE: 20K customers remain without power after last week's severe weather

(WXYZ) — 20,000 DTE customers still do not have power restored after last week's severe weather, DTE said Monday.

DTE said it expects to have the vast majority of those customers restored by the end of Monday.

Three thousand team members are working 16-hour shifts around the clock, DTE said.

The remaining storm outages are in some of the hardest hit communities with extensive damage to DTE lines and equipment. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to sort through damage and rebuild parts of the infrastructure.

DTE said it is working to make the reliability credit process as easy as possible for its customers by proactively identifying and crediting customers who qualify for the reliability credit. Customers will be notified by DTE this week.

