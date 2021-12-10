DTE crews prepare for possible power outages across Southeast Michigan

(WXYZ) — DTE is preparing for possible power outages throughout Southeast Michigan Saturday as 50 mph winds are expected to move across the area.

DTE says teams will be mobilized for Saturday and Sunday and additional crews from outside the area will be brought in to speed efforts and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

If customers lose power, they should report the outage or downed wire to DTE immediately the DTE app, website, or by calling or 800-477-4747.

If a power line does fall in your area, DTE advise that you stay at least one bus length (20 feet) away from the downed line.

Everyone should also heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area.