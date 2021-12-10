Watch
News

Actions

DTE crews prepare for possible power outages across Southeast Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
DTE Energy
DTE energy logo 2021 USE THIS ONE.jpg
Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 16:18:23-05

(WXYZ) — DTE is preparing for possible power outages throughout Southeast Michigan Saturday as 50 mph winds are expected to move across the area.

DTE says teams will be mobilized for Saturday and Sunday and additional crews from outside the area will be brought in to speed efforts and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

If customers lose power, they should report the outage or downed wire to DTE immediately the DTE app, website, or by calling or 800-477-4747.

If a power line does fall in your area, DTE advise that you stay at least one bus length (20 feet) away from the downed line.

Everyone should also heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!