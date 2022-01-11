DTE donating $5M to agencies helping customers with high electricity bills

(WXYZ) — DTE Energy is donating $5 million to four Michigan outreach agencies to help DTE customers that may struggle to pay their energy bills during the winter months.

The company donated $2.25 million to the United Way of Southeastern Michigan; $1 million to the Salvation Army; $1 million to True North; and $750,000 to The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW).

These non-profits will also help customers enroll in affordable payment plans, including DTE’s Low-Income Self-Sufficiency Plan (LSP) payment program.

“Many Michigan families are still facing financial hardships and may be challenged to keep their homes warm this winter,” CEO and President of DTE Energy Jerry Norcia said. “This donation will help Michiganders who are struggling to access the help they need to pay their heating bills and, if they are eligible, enroll in payment programs that will provide more financial assistance.”

DTE says more than 36,000 residents were enrolled in it's affordable payment plan during the 2020-2021 program year, and DTE anticipates potentially greater need this heating season.

All four agencies will be conducting open enrollments to LSP for eligible customers seeking energy assistance. Visit dteenergy.com/lsp or call THAW, the Salvation Army, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and True North for additional program information.