DTE Energy: 62K people without power in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - Sixty-two thousand people are without power in Metro Detroit, according to DTE Energy, as of 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Although the outages stretch across the metro Detroit area, most of them appear to be in Wayne and Washtenaw counties. The outages were caused by downed power lines due to Thursday's severe weather.

DTE says it will be sending out restoration estimates out today. Crews are working 16-hour shifts to try and fix the outages.