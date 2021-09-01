DTE Energy to invest $70M in tree trimming in hopes of combatting weather-related power outages

DTE Energy says they plan on investing an incremental $70 million into tree trimming and tree removal in hopes of combating extreme weather-related power outages.

According to DTE, trees are responsible for most power outages during high wind events in Metro Detroit.

The $70 million will be an addition to the $190 million DTE is already spending on tree trimming each year.

In areas where tree trimming has been completed, DTE says communities have experienced an average of 60% fewer outages.

“We tripled our tree trimming effort and doubled our infrastructure upgrades several years ago when we began to see more severe weather patterns. But the extreme weather we experienced this summer – nine hard-hitting, severe storms in nine weeks – is something we have never experienced,” DTE President and CEO Jerry Norcia said. “That’s why we made the decision to invest even more now."

The investment will not impact customers’ bills.