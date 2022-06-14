Watch
News

Actions

DTE looking to hire 200+ tree trimmers within the next two years

DTE energy logo 2021 USE THIS ONE.jpg
DTE Energy
DTE energy logo 2021 USE THIS ONE.jpg
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 13:36:38-04

(WXYZ) — DTE is looking to hire more than 200 Line Clearance Tree Trimmers within the next two years.

Anyone 18 or older with a driver's license, GED, or high school diploma is eligible to apply.

New hires will be paid at entry-level including $100 per day at the training academy and $18-plus per hour as apprentices.

A drug screening will be needed prior to being hired, and the program is felony-friendly with the exception of CSC offenses.

DTE will provide the training for those seeking a career in Line Clearance Tree Trimming at 7800 Pierson St in Detroit.

For more information on the program or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!