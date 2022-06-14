DTE looking to hire 200+ tree trimmers within the next two years

(WXYZ) — DTE is looking to hire more than 200 Line Clearance Tree Trimmers within the next two years.

Anyone 18 or older with a driver's license, GED, or high school diploma is eligible to apply.

New hires will be paid at entry-level including $100 per day at the training academy and $18-plus per hour as apprentices.

A drug screening will be needed prior to being hired, and the program is felony-friendly with the exception of CSC offenses.

DTE will provide the training for those seeking a career in Line Clearance Tree Trimming at 7800 Pierson St in Detroit.

For more information on the program or to apply, click here.