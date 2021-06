(WXYZ) — With major storms come major power outages. With much of Southeast Michigan under severe weather warnings, DTE Energy is monitoring outages across metro Detroit.

As of 10:46 p.m., there are approximately 14,255 outages. DTE has 93 crews out in the field currently working on repairs.

To track outages in your neighborhood, as well as estimates for when power should return, click here.