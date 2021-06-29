DTE: More than 47,000 without power in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 47,000 metro Detroiters are without power as many are still recuperating from massive flooding.

DTE says 907 crews are actively in the field working to restore power.

To check estimated restoration times for your area, click here.

Safety tips for dealing with power outages:

Make a List of Emergency Phone Numbers



Keep a list of emergency phone numbers handy. Include DTE Energy's toll-free number, 800.477.4747. Call this number and use our automated system to report power outages or downed power lines.

You may also report a power problem online from a location that has power or by using the DTE Energy Mobile App to report an outage from your mobile device.

Other Emergency Preparation Tips

Battery Backup Systems

If you use electrically-powered life-supportequipment, ask your doctor about

emergency battery backup systems.

Surge Protectors

Protect sensitive electronic equipment, suchas computers, televisions and other devices,

with surge protectors.

Replacement Fuses

Make sure you know how to safely reset yourcircuit breaker or change fuses. Keep extra

fuses on hand.

Access to Water

If a well is your source for water, plan aheadto determine how you will get drinking water.

Store containers of water for cooking and

washing.

Garage Door

Know how to open your garage doormanually if it is equipped with an automatic

opener.

FEMA Tips

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers additional emergency preparation tips.