DTE: More than 47,000 without power in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 47,000 metro Detroiters are without power as many are still recuperating from massive flooding.
DTE says 907 crews are actively in the field working to restore power.
To check estimated restoration times for your area, click here.
Safety tips for dealing with power outages:
Make a List of Emergency Phone Numbers
- Keep a list of emergency phone numbers handy. Include DTE Energy's toll-free number, 800.477.4747. Call this number and use our automated system to report power outages or downed power lines.
- You may also report a power problem online from a location that has power or by using the DTE Energy Mobile App to report an outage from your mobile device.
Other Emergency Preparation Tips
- Battery Backup Systems
If you use electrically-powered life-supportequipment, ask your doctor about
emergency battery backup systems.
- Surge Protectors
Protect sensitive electronic equipment, suchas computers, televisions and other devices,
with surge protectors.
- Replacement Fuses
Make sure you know how to safely reset yourcircuit breaker or change fuses. Keep extra
fuses on hand.
- Access to Water
If a well is your source for water, plan aheadto determine how you will get drinking water.
Store containers of water for cooking and
washing.
- Garage Door
Know how to open your garage doormanually if it is equipped with an automatic
opener.
- FEMA Tips
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers additional emergency preparation tips.