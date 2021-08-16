Watch
DTE offering $25 credit to those without power for 120+ hours after last week's storms

DTE ENERGY
Posted at 5:38 AM, Aug 16, 2021
(WXYZ) — Some DTE Energy customers will be able to apply for a $25 credit after storms last week left them without power for several days.

According to DTE Energy, the company's reliability standards from the Michigan Public Service Commission provide a $25 credit to customers who are without power for more than 120 hours under catastrophic conditions.

The storms last week that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands would be considered catastrophic conditions. You can apply for the credit here.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there were still about 44,000 customer without power from the storms that impacted multiple DTE lines and equipment.

More than 1,200 workers from states as far as New York, Louisiana and Florida, and workers from Canada, have been helping DTE crews restore power.

